Disappointment for Morocco fans after Africa Cup of Nations final defeat

Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Morocco fans look dejected after the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

RABAT, Jan 18 - Moroccan fans were left crestfallen on Sunday after their team lost the Africa Cup of Nations final 1-0 to Senegal after extra time in a tense encounter at Rabat's Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Senegal had stormed off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them before returning to beat the hosts amid farcical scenes in the final where nearly 67,000 home supporters had gathered hoping to see the Atlas Lions lift their first continental trophy since 1976.

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye netted the 94th-minute winner after Morocco's star player Brahim Diaz had squandered the chance to win it for the home side by fluffing a last-gasp penalty in normal time following a 14-minute delay.

As the referee blew the final whistle, most Moroccan fans filed out of the stadium without waiting for the trophy ceremony.

"I am so sad, and at the same time proud of our national team," said supporter Ousama Ouaddich, his voice hoarse after cheering throughout the game.

"All we needed was an Africa Cup of Nations before going to the World Cup in June," he said.

The defeat prolongs World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Morocco's long wait for a second continental title despite the team being Africa's top‑ranked side in FIFA's standings."It was a hard and intense game ... Morocco did their best under pressure and Senegal was more composed in key moments and prevailed," said Moroccan fan Imane Lahrich in rainy Rabat.

King Mohammed VI congratulated the Atlas Lions for their "memorable run" in a message after the game and thanked Moroccan fans for their support, while praising the organisation of the tournament.

The country's infrastructure, the King said, had demonstrated "resilience and world‑class level of readiness ahead of hosting the 2030 World Cup."

Despite the defeat, it has been a successful period in Morocco's football history.

The Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals at Qatar 2022 after eliminating Spain and Portugal en route to the last four.

The country's U‑20 team won the World Cup in October after beating Argentina, and Morocco also claimed the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Moroccan clubs and national teams across men's, women's and youth levels have been among the continent's strongest performers in recent years.

This year's Cup of Nations set records for goals scored, stadium attendance and commercial revenue, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF said in its annual report last year that the tournament in Morocco was expected to generate a net profit of $114 million. REUTERS