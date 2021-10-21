'Dirty Points' matter: Klopp

MADRID • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not mind if his team threw away a two-goal lead or snatched a late penalty to win the game, three "dirty" points were all that mattered to him in what he felt was an intense game of football.

"The dirty points are often the most important, and they were dirty tonight," he said, after Mohamed Salah scored a 78th-minute spot kick as the Reds beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in their Champions League game on Tuesday.

"That wasn't our best football but it was an important step.

"We have quality, we have the quality to finish these situations off. The goals we scored were brilliantly done, really well played."

Salah continued to write his name in the record books, becoming the team's top scorer in the Champions League. The Egyptian took his tally to 31 goals with a double in Madrid, surpassing the record of former captain Steven Gerrard, who had bagged 30.

He also set a club record by scoring for the ninth game in a row in all competitions, but it was not an easy match to watch for Klopp, who saw his side throw away a two-goal first-half lead before Salah saved them from the penalty spot.

Naby Keita was the other scorer for Liverpool.

"At half-time, everyone in the stadium thought it was only going one way and we thought, 'Let's give it a proper try again'," Klopp said.

"Because we know much more now than we knew before the game about them, we just have to use the right spaces to play and then everything will be fine."

His side's recovery was helped by a red card for Antoine Griezmann, whose two goals had brought the home side back into the game before he was sent off in the 52nd minute, and a Mario Hermoso foul on Diogo Jota for the penalty that ensured victory.

NO BAD BLOOD His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool, but we are both emotional. When I see him next time, we will shake hands, definitely. It's nothing. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on not shaking the hand of Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone after the game.

"We played a really solid second half in a tough game with intense football from both teams. We got the penalty, then there was a red card and obviously it was in our favour," Klopp added.

JUST BAD TIMING I don't always greet the other coach after the game because I don't like it. It's not healthy for either the winner or the loser... But now, when I see him, I'll greet him without a problem. SIMEONE, on the handshake incident.

Salah's opener was yet another impressive goal, twisting away from a string of defenders before his shot deflected in off teammate James Milner to open the scoring.

It came after his two equally spectacular solo goals against Watford and Manchester City in Liverpool's previous two matches.

Atletico were denied a late penalty, and there was no handshake between Klopp and his opposite number Diego Simeone at the final whistle, although the Liverpool boss said there was no bad blood between the two.

"I want to shake his hand. His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool, but we are both emotional. When I see him next time, we will shake hands, definitely," Klopp said. "It's nothing. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game. There is nothing else."

The Reds are top of Group B with three wins out of three while Atletico are equal on four points with Porto, who beat AC Milan 1-0 in Portugal.

"A tough match against an opponent who had a great game and usually wins matches by many goals," Simeone told Marca.

"We didn't start the match as we wanted but after the second goal, we began playing the match we were looking for. We had chances to put ourselves ahead... but the goalkeeper made another great save. The team responded well to going a man down."

The Argentinian was criticised by British media for his handshake snub but he was defiant.

"I don't always greet the other coach after the game because I don't like it," he explained.

"It's not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think of it that way. But now, when I see him, I'll greet him without a problem."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS