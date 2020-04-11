Directors quit, call for Barca elections

BARCELONA • Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona were in turmoil yesterday after six directors quit in the latest unravelling of the club's hierarchy that fans and players are at odds with.

The board members' protest has deepened chaos at the world's richest club, hit by plunging revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fan protests in the preceding games before the league was suspended on March 12, and even criticism from captain Lionel Messi.

The departing directors criticised the club's handling of a social media scandal and raised doubts about the board's ability to handle the implications of the Covid-19 crisis, which has led to a 70 per cent pay cut for the players.

Two of the club's four vice-presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were among those to announce their resignation in a letter to fans published in Spanish media yesterday. They were joined by directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

The sextet asked president Josep Maria Bartomeu to call presidential elections as soon as possible and voiced "displeasure" over the club's hiring of a third party, I3 Ventures, earlier this year to monitor social media coverage of Barcelona.

Bartomeu has denied accusations the company created social media accounts to smear future presidential candidates, as well as former and current players, but he has rescinded the contract with the firm. I3 also denied any wrongdoing.

"We have arrived at this point because we cannot reverse the way the club is managed in the face of important challenges in the future, especially in the post-pandemic era," the strongly worded letter said.

"As our last act of service to the club, we recommend that elections are called as soon as circumstances permit so that the club can be managed in the best way possible and deal with the important challenges of the immediate future."

In response, Barcelona issued a statement, calling the accusations made by their former board members "unfounded" and said the club "reserve the right to any legal action that may correspond".

The club added: "The resignations have come about due to a reorganisation put forward by president Bartomeu ... with the objective... to prepare for the club's future."

The Catalan giants have won eight of the last 11 La Liga titles and topped the standings when Spanish football was indefinitely postponed.

Spain has suffered one of the worst outbreaks in the world, with more than 15,800 deaths and over 157,000 cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Barcelona players, including all-time top scorer Messi, have taken a pay cut so that non-playing staff will receive their full salaries while football remains on hiatus.

The six-time Fifa World Player of the Year is known for keeping a low profile off the pitch, but has been outspoken against the club's hierarchy recently.

In January, he took issue with sporting director and former teammate Eric Abidal for suggesting that some players had not trained hard enough under former coach Ernesto Valverde.

Frenchman Abidal later said he regretted speaking about players in the media.

In the aftermath of the social media scandal, Messi talked about players having to deal with "problem after problem" and last month, took issue with what he perceived as pressure from board members to accept the club's imposed pay cut.

"It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club, there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do," the Argentina skipper said.

Bartomeu, who has been in charge since 2014 but cannot stand for re-election next year as he is in his second term, has also faced increasing criticism from fans, who staged protests calling for his resignation in the last two matches at the Nou Camp.

