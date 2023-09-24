Dimarco missile fires Inter to victory over Empoli

Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - September 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - September 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - September 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Inter Milan - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - September 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi in action REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

EMPOLI, Italy - An unstoppable second-half strike from Federico Dimarco gave Inter Milan a 1-0 away win at bottom club Empoli on Sunday, restoring their three-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

The victory at Stadio Carlo Castellani left Inter on 15 points after five games, three ahead of second-placed rivals AC Milan, who beat Hellas Verona on Saturday. Empoli remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points and no goals.

Inter dominated a goalless first half before scoring the opener in the 51st minute when a clearance from a corner fell to Dimarco, whose spectacular volley arrowed into the top corner.

Empoli offered some resistance after going behind and Filippo Ranocchia's free-kick forced a sharp save from keeper Yann Sommer, but Inter held on to win and maintain their 100% league record. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top