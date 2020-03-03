Difficult to repeat City's feat: Guardiola

LONDON • Pep Guardiola yesterday took a pop at his critics, who questioned whether Manchester City's run of domestic trophies would ever be bettered by rival clubs after his side beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to win the League Cup for a third straight season.

City hogged 70 per cent of the ball, and strikes from Sergio Aguero and Rodri gave them a cushion they never relinquished at Wembley.

While Mbwana Samatta pulled one back before half-time after John Stones' slip and Guardiola's men had to survive a last-gasp scare when Claudio Bravo pushed Bjorn Engels' header against the post, they ultimately deserved the win.

The result meant City have won eight of the past nine domestic trophies, including the Community Shields - the one that got away was the 2018 FA Cup - and they have their sights set on more this season.

Last term, they became the first English club to lift the domestic treble and they remain in the running for another two trophies.

City face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup tomorrow and hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

They are practically out of the running to retain their Premier League title - they are in second, 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool (79).

However, the City boss still felt it was "remarkable" what his players had achieved since they won their first piece of silverware - the 2018 League Cup - under him.

"Definitely," the Spaniard said. "The last nine titles, you win eight. So it's difficult for anyone to do it again, not just us, but our opponents.

"I've won all six finals since I've been part of this group so I'm very satisfied. It's not just about winning one - it's to show in every game that we try to win. That's the best thing we can give for our club. We have a responsibility to win titles.

"There's no time to rest or celebrate, but when you do reflect and remember, it's because this group of players has something special.



A familiar sight for manager City fans, as Pep Guardiola lifts the League Cup, the eighth title he has won in England.



6 Finals in which Pep Guardiola has managed and won with Manchester City.

"I will try to convince them to carry on, in every training session it's about work. The most beautiful one is the Premier League, that is the most difficult and we have the numbers to win it in a normal year, but another team has done amazingly.

"But now we have to finish second and we have the (FA) Cup and the second leg against Madrid."

Guardiola has won 30 trophies as a manager, also taking in his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and he was asked whether he ever imagined being so successful.

"Yeah, yeah," he replied with a smile and no little sarcasm. "When I was 14, I said I'd be a manager and win 30 titles.

"I'm so pleased to have been a part of incredible groups of people at Barca, Bayern and City. I'll always be grateful. They are incredible numbers in a short time.

"I have a feeling that every time it gets more difficult. Achieving is so nice, so good."

