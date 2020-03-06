Dier consequences may yet await Eric

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has sympathy for Eric Dier even without approving of the actions of his player, who was involved in a fan confrontation after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich and could now face a ban.

The midfielder, who scored his penalty in a 3-2 shoot-out loss after the fifth-round match ended 1-1, appeared to be upset by an insult and climbed into the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Several videos posted on social media showed a heated exchange, where the 26-year-old repeatedly lunged at his target before stewards rushed over to intervene. He was later led away.

According to the BBC, the incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, a corporate section. His brother was seated in the section and Dier could be heard saying "he's my brother" in video footage.

Mourinho said, after his side's fourth successive defeat in all competitions: "When someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did.

"But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do. I am with the player and I understand the player."

He also criticised the section for not housing "real Tottenham fans".

"The people in these privileged positions, in this area of the tunnel, of course some are Tottenham fans but a lot of corporation, a lot of invitation," the Portuguese boss added.

"A lot of people with some special status and probably it's where I have sometimes doubts that if they are the real Tottenham fans."

It is not the first high-profile incident of a player embroiled in fan trouble this season. Arsenal's Granit Xhaka was stripped of the club captaincy after mouthing an expletive to booing supporters when substituted in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October.

Dier's action is potentially more serious though and could lead to disciplinary action by the Football Association.

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona was banned for eight months and charged with assault by the police after his infamous gongfu kick on a Crystal Palace fan at Selhurst Park in 1995, eventually performing 120 hours of community service coaching United's youth teams.

The Frenchman was also suspended by United until the end of the season.

When asked if Spurs would be taking any action against Dier, Mourinho said: "If the club does that I will not agree but he did wrong."

On the pitch, Jan Vertonghen headed Spurs into an early lead, but their stand-in goalkeeper Michel Vorm spilt a long-range effort for Josip Drmic to bundle Norwich level and force a shoot-out.

Tottenham's run of defeats now includes a 1-0 home loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, 2-1 at Chelsea and a 3-2 home loss to Wolverhampton last weekend.

Norwich, who are bottom of the Premier League, will host Derby or Manchester United in their first quarter-final since 1992.

"I'm happy with my lads today, it's our biggest success in the FA Cup for nearly 30 years," said manager Daniel Farke.

"I can't guarantee that we will win the FA Cup, but one thing is for sure - all our supporters will remember this evening in decades."

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS