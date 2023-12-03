Diaz and Rodrygo on target as Real see off Granada

MADRID - Real Madrid did enough to beat lowly Granada 2-0 in LaLiga on Saturday, a game that will not live long in the memory of an underwhelmed Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd on a chilly evening in the Spanish capital.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring with a tidy finish in the 26th minute and Rodrygo extended the lead in the 57th from close range as the hosts dominated opponents who did not manage a single attempt on goal.

Real moved top of the LaLiga standings on 38 points, level with Girona who fought back to beat Valencia 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who meet on Sunday, are next on 31 points. REUTERS