Diallo on bail but denies assault

PARIS -A former Paris Saint-Germain women's player was released on probation on Wednesday following her arrest on suspicions she orchestrated a brutal attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui, prosecutors said.

Aminata Diallo, 27, was detained last Friday at the behest of the prosecutor's office in Versailles, outside Paris, after police arrested her and took her into custody for questioning.

Four other suspects, men allegedly involved in the attack, have also been charged with aggravated violence over the attack last November, which rocked women's football in France.

Diallo was driving Hamraoui, a star PSG midfielder, home from a club dinner when they were allegedly forced to stop by two masked men.

Hamraoui, 32, was then dragged out and had her legs beaten with an iron bar, resulting in injuries that required hospitalisation and stitches.

"It was an ambush. These people were waiting for me behind a truck. They were at the right place at the right time. How could they have been so well informed?" she told French daily L'Equipe in June.

Frenchwoman Diallo was released after a closed-door hearing on Wednesday, and her lawyers declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

While in custody, the four suspected accomplices said they had been told to "prevent Hamraoui from playing", a judicial source told AFP last week.

Hamraoui, who has 39 France caps, had returned to PSG only months before the attack after a successful spell with Barcelona, where she won three domestic titles and the 2021 Champions League.

Investigators suspect the motive for the attack was professional rivalry, as Diallo was competing with the veteran for a midfield starting spot.

Diallo, who had already been detained for questioning shortly after the attack but later released, has denied any involvement.

