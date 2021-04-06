Diakhaby a victim of racism: Valencia

MADRID • Valencia were told by organisers to resume playing Sunday's La Liga match at Cadiz or they would have to forfeit the points after they had left the pitch when Mouctar Diakhaby complained he had been racially abused, fellow defender Jose Gaya said.

The visitors walked off the field in the 29th minute after the Frenchman reacted furiously following an altercation with opposition centre-back Juan Cala.

Referee David Medie Jimenez said in his report that Diakhaby had told him the Spaniard had used a racial slur against him, although Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera was insistent on his player's innocence.

It was the first time a La Liga match had been halted following an accusation of racism.

The Valencia team eventually returned to the pitch but did so without Diakhaby, who said he was not in the right state of mind to continue playing and was substituted.

The score was 1-1 when Javi Gracia's men walked off and Cadiz went on to win 2-1 after an 88th-minute strike from Marcos Mauro.

"Diakhaby told us he heard a racist insult so we all went off the pitch. We were told that we had to play because if we didn't, they would take the three points off us and maybe we'd be docked more points," Gaya told Spanish network Movistar. "Diakhaby asked us to play on, we wouldn't have done so if he hadn't done so. He said he wasn't in the right state of mind to keep playing. He is devastated."

Gaya added he had heard Cala's comment, describing it as "a very ugly insult which I won't repeat".

La Liga did not respond to a request for comment on Gaya's statements, but Gracia said Diakhaby had been "seriously insulted and was quite shaken".

Valencia later released a statement saying Diakhaby had "become another victim of racism in football" and "we didn't just lose a game today, we lost the respect and spirit of football".

In response, Cadiz said the club were "against any manifestation of racism or xenophobia, regardless of who the perpetrator is" but did not mention Cala.

