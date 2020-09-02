Di Maria, Paredes contract Covid-19: Reports

PARIS • Two Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into quarantine, the French treble winners announced on Monday without revealing their identity.

But French media said that Argentinian internationals Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in the Spanish party island of Ibiza after contracting the coronavirus.

"Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with Covid-19," said a club statement. "The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols."

Both now face missing PSG's belated start to the Ligue 1 season at Lens on Sept 10 and at home to Marseille three days later.

They featured for the Ligue 1 club in the 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Aug 23. Di Maria and Paredes are not the only PSG players that are looking at a spell on the sidelines.

French sports daily L'Equipe yesterday also claimed that Argentina striker Mauro Icardi is also suspected to have been infected by Covid-19, while holidaying in Ibiza.

Along with the trio, Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Brazil forward Neymar all flew to Ibiza after the loss in Lisbon.

Players all over Europe are reporting back for pre-season training and having been away from the strict Covid-19 measures for the last few weeks, more are testing positive for the virus.

Real Sociedad on Monday said their new signing, former Manchester City midfielder David Silva, had contracted the disease, although he was asymptomatic. The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined the La Liga outfit on a free transfer last month, is self-isolating.

His Sociedad teammate, Spain winger Mikel Oyarzabal, also tested positive, leading to his withdrawal from the national team ahead of this week's Nations League games.

OTHER FOOTBALLERS

INFECTED IN PRE-SEASON BARCELONA Miralem Pjanic MANCHESTER UNITED Paul Pogba TOTTENHAM Tanguy Ndombele CHELSEA Several unnamed players BOLOGNA Sinisa Mihajlovic (coach)

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS