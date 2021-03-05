Devils, Reds not willing to release internationals

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have threatened to block their players from going on international duty if quarantine is required.

The 2022 World Cup European qualifiers start on March 24 until the following week and players from Premier League clubs will be expected to join their national teams during the international break.

But the United Kingdom has a Covid-19 travel "red list" in place, which means anyone travelling to a country considered by authorities to be high risk will be subject to a 10-day quarantine in a hotel upon their return.

Portugal and Brazil are on the list and it is a worry for Klopp and Solskjaer as Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho are set to be called up by the Selecao, while Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes are key players for the European champions.

Under normal circumstances, clubs are not permitted to block their players from linking up with their countries, but Fifa temporarily changed its rules last year to allow them to block travel if it adversely affects the players' principle employer.

Clubs can refuse to release players if they are required to quarantine for more than five days on their return and Solskjaer hinted he may not allow Fernandes to fly abroad given the restrictions.

"We have not sat down and made a proper call on that one but it doesn't make sense if you lose your player for 10 days' isolation," he said on Wednesday.

"We are the ones paying the players... Fifa have given the rule that they don't have to be released, so it is going to be a hard call to make to let them play in red-list countries."

Klopp is on the same page, saying: "I think all the clubs agree with the same problems, we cannot just let the boys go and then sort the situation when they come back by placing our players in a 10-day quarantine in a hotel, it is just not possible."

REUTERS