Devils punished for lazy openings

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United must eliminate the "pedestrian" starts from their game after an early goal from West Ham's Manuel Lanzini knocked them out of the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

The United boss made 11 changes to the side who beat the Hammers 2-1 in the Premier League last Sunday, but was left frustrated by a largely ineffective performance as Lanzini's goal in the ninth minute sent the visitors through with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

"The first 10 minutes we were slow, pedestrian, both in possession and out of possession and that's something we have to address," he said afterwards.

"I wasn't very pleased with the start at all... we can't find ourselves in these situations and expect to get wins like we've done fantastically in the last year-and-a-half. We need to start games better.

"They got a goal and after that we played well for long periods, gave it a go... When you have 27 shots, the boys have given it a go."

While the Norwegian made sweeping changes, his counterpart David Moyes also opted for 10 alterations, with West Ham's understudies making the most of their moment in the spotlight.

Ryan Fredericks ghosted past Alex Telles and cut back for Lanzini to sweep past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

That was enough for Moyes to secure a first win over United since they sacked the Scot after less than a season in charge in 2014.

It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007 and they will take on United's neighbours Manchester City in the fourth round.

Moyes' assistant Stuart Pearce was on post-match media duty and he praised his side's team spirit, saying: "We have a real togetherness at this club and the players were fantastic. The character of the players has been magnificent this evening.

"All of us at West Ham are rightly proud of the result and how well they've done, and the manager will refocus again for Saturday with a really tough game at Leeds."

United, who rested star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and were missing Edinson Cavani due to injury, were left to count on Anthony Martial to lead their attack as they chased for an equaliser.

Martial's ineffective, sluggish play again showed in the No. 9 position and he was blasted by fans on social media after the match, with many saying the 25-year-old's time at United is up.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window.

Former United striker Dion Dublin was also less than pleased, saying on BBC 5Live radio: "We need to see more from Anthony Martial.

"We have said it many times before but he is not helping his cause.

"I want to see him sweating and putting the ball in the back of the net. He has not done enough since being at United.

"You see flashes and think it is the start but then he doesn't do anything. His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn't want to run around and work hard to be United's No. 9."

Solskjaer's men will return to Premier League action against Aston Villa tomorrow.

The Red Devils have 13 points from their opening five games, level with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table.

