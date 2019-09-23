Devils fall by the wayside

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

West Ham 2

Manchester United 0

LONDON • For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United, yesterday was one of those underwhelming performances that highlight how far off the top they have fallen and why the fight to reacquaint themselves with Champions League football this season promises to be fraught with uncertainty.

West Ham were comfortable after Andriy Yarmolenko's fine goal just before the interval. The impression was that the visitors could have played all day and failed to find the equaliser.

The gloss on a win that bolstered the hosts' early season positivity came late on when Aaron Cresswell picked out David de Gea's top left corner with a sublime free kick and, in a heartbeat, the inquest could begin.

Former captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports he was "shocked and saddened by how bad Manchester United were today".

He said: "Everything was lacklustre. There was a lack of characters, a lack of quality, a lack of leaders, a lack of desire. There's a long way back for United. It's scary how far they have fallen."

Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer's predecessor, also claimed he was "not surprised by the result", adding: "We were bad last season, but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players.

"The team as a team... I don't like it at all... There were no positives."

The United manager had injury problems prior to the game - they were missing Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw through injury before losing Mason Greenwood to tonsillitis - and they would worsen when Marcus Rashford was forced off with a groin complaint.

That meant Daniel James had to operate as a lone forward for the final 30 minutes, but the team Solskjaer sent out singularly failed to impose themselves, lacking tempo and incision in the final third.

United created few chances of note before the interval, but Juan Mata missed a glorious opportunity early in the second half when he missed the target from close range, before Harry Maguire was thwarted by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi.

This was a performance scarred by sloppiness, errors, as the club's away days woes go on.

They have lost four and drawn three of seven Premier League games away from Old Trafford - equalling their longest run in the competition without a win - and are now winless in nine matches on the road in all competitions.

Manuel Pellegrini's side, in contrast, are buzzing after an encouraging summer window has been reflected in their good start to the season and skipper Mark Noble told Sky Sports that the "feel-good factor around the club is high".

He said: "It feels really good when you perform like that against United. It's a massive three points for us."

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace conceded in added time to draw 1-1 with 10-man Wolves at Selhurst Park. Leander Dendoncker's own goal put the hosts ahead after the break and the Eagles felt they had victory sewn up when Romain Saiss was sent off for two yellow cards, but forward Diogo Jota had other ideas and equalised at the death.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN