Devils dare to dream again

LONDON • Having left Manchester United in great shape 12 years ago, not long after firing them to a third straight Premier League title, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to a club who are looking to recapture the glory days.

They say never go back, but United fans had been longing for the Portuguese to rejoin their side for many years, more in forlorn hope than anything else.

A Ronaldo return could have triggered very different emotions among United's following had reports that the forward was on the verge on joining arch rivals Manchester City come to fruition.

Instead, subject to personal terms being agreed, a visa and medical clearance, he will return to the club who turned him from a scrawny teenager in 2003 to a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It is not only the fans who are thrilled about Ronaldo's homecoming, as United players past and present were all gushing about the 36-year-old as soon as the €25 million (S$40 million) deal with Juventus was confirmed on Friday.

David Beckham was one of the first to post on Instagram: "Wow, welcome home Cristiano" while former captain Roy Keane, who is normally surly, also posted "Welcome back Cristiano".

Former Brazilian full-back Rafael da Silva tweeted: "The king is back home" and the Red Devils' goalkeeping great Edwin van der Sar also said on Twitter that he "always dreamt but never expected" the move would happen.

United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, an international teammate of Ronaldo, tweeted an illustration appearing to show himself watching Ronaldo playing for United when he was younger with the caption: "Never stop dreaming".

Midfielder Jesse Lingard tweeted: "Viva Ronaldo" while forward Marcus Rashford added: "Wow wow wow, he's home" among the many other United players who had shown their support for their new teammate.

Ronaldo scored 84 Premier League goals between his debut in 2003 and his final appearance in 2009, while his 118 goals in total also helped United reach the 2008 Champions League final, which they won, and in 2009.

He remained a fan favourite even after he left for Real Madrid and he has often spoken in glowing terms of his time at United and has labelled former manager Alex Ferguson his "father in football".

British media said Ferguson had a hand in talking Ronaldo out of a move to City and instead back to Old Trafford. Former defender Rio Ferdinand also claimed he had called Ronaldo to dissuade him from joining Pep Guardiola's side.

Inspiring today's United, however, will be a different challenge to when he first joined the club.

United have not won the English top flight for eight years, and have not progressed beyond the Champions League quarter-finals since 2011. But with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane also joining in the off-season, there is hope that this can be United's year.

HIGH HOPES Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, personal accolades, set the Premier League on fire. GARY NEVILLE, pundit and former Manchester United defender, on Cristiano Ronaldo's imminent arrival.

LOW EXPECTATIONS If you're taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain't going to give you the hard yards. I have got a doubt about it. He's not going to be the difference in the big games. GRAEME SOUNESS, pundit and ex-Liverpool star, is more sceptical.

"Ronaldo will be coming to win trophies, personal accolades, set the Premier League on fire," former defender Gary Neville said.

"I was a little bit fearful watching Chelsea last weekend, knowing City are going to be strong, Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk back. But this news gives me more hope that they can have a great season."

But not everyone is convinced.

Ronaldo did not achieve what he set out to do in three years at Juventus and win the Champions League.

Pundit Graeme Souness, a former Liverpool man, said: "Every successful team has players where everyone is working to get the ball back. If you're taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain't going to give you the hard yards. I have got a doubt about it. He's not going to be the difference in the big games."

But United fans will not care about any of that. They have their prodigal son back playing where they feel he belongs.

Ronaldo will not be registered in time for today's league trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers but he will reportedly be at Old Trafford on Sept 11 for the clash against Newcastle, and possibly making his second debut in front of his beloved fans.

REUTERS

WOLVES V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm