Destiny is in our hands: Guardiola

LONDON • With only three games left in the Premier League season, Manchester City are in the driver's seat to win their fourth title in five seasons and deny Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

After thumping Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday, Pep Guardiola's side have moved three points clear of the Reds and have a +4 better goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp's team have the opportunity to become seven-time European Cup winners when they play Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

City have no such stellar record in Europe to speak of but, as far as Guardiola is concerned, his side are the kings of English football.

"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone," the Catalan said. "Of course, because Liverpool have an incredible history in Europe.

"Not in Premier League because they've won one in 30 years, but it's not a problem at all... We have to get nine points or maybe six right now. It depends on what is going to happen in the next two games in terms of goal difference."

City must first get through two testing away games - at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday and West Ham on Sunday - before finishing the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad on May 22.

Urging his players not to let their guard down as they close in on the league title, the only trophy they can win this term, Guardiola said: "It's Wednesday that is the real, real, real final for us. Our destiny is in our hands."

Noting that both sides could finish level on points, Guardiola said: "We can lose a game and they can win all their games so goal difference is important right now."

But City have been hit by news that defenders Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias are out for the season due to injuries.

With Nathan Ake also having fitness issues, Guardiola revealed he has only three fit defenders available for Wolves - and two of them are full-backs. "We have Joao (Cancelo), Oleks (Zinchenko) and Aymeric (Laporte)," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS