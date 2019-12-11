Despite comeback win, Arsenal have 'a lot to work on'

LONDON • Freddie Ljungberg has warned his Arsenal players not to get carried away after their 3-1 Premier League comeback win at West Ham on Monday night ended their worst winless run in 42 years.

The Swede earned his first win as interim coach after a nine-minute burst in the second half while the Hammers will be forced to reconsider Manuel Pellegrini's position as their manager.

The hosts led at half-time thanks to Angelo Ogbonna. But the Gunners secured their first win in 10 matches in all competitions through strikes from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ljungberg admitted he was relieved with the three points. He added: "Arsenal is a big football club. We have to win football games. I have been able to sense the pressure the players are under.

"You've felt it and seen it in games. Today, it lifted a bit and we started to play good football.

"The main thing is, we can't get carried away. We have a lot to work on."

Arsenal were low on confidence after last Thursday's abysmal 2-1 home defeat by Brighton. Lifeless before the break, they took apart their opponents after that.

"The players did amazingly," Ljungberg said. "In the first half, we were slow, we were lethargic, we didn't run. That comes from the players being low.

"It was amazing. You see West Ham getting a bit tired around the 60th minute and we sliced them open."

He praised Martinelli after the 18-year-old Brazilian marked his first league start with a goal. He was also delighted to see Pepe justifying his £72 million (S$129 million) transfer fee with a fine goal and an assist for Aubameyang.

"People always ask me about Nico," said Ljungberg, whose side now turn their attention to their final Europa League Group F tie tomorrow.

"People put pressure on him. He worked really hard, offensively and defensively. I'm pleased for him."

The Gunners will be through to the last 32 if they avoid defeat at Belgium's Standard Liege.

