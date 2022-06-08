Deschamps takes positives from 1-1 draw with Croatia

SPLIT (Croatia) • France coach Didier Deschamps was satisfied with what he saw from his fringe players on Monday, as he called the 1-1 stalemate with Croatia in the Nations League an "ideal preparation for the World Cup".

Andrej Kramaric scored a late penalty as the Croats salvaged a draw at home against the world champions that left both teams still chasing a first victory in the Nations League.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot fired Les Bleus ahead on 52 minutes in Split, as Deschamps selected an inexperienced side without star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

"We did some good things taking into account all the changes. We were ahead and we could have got the second goal. It's a shame we gave them the equaliser with the penalty," Deschamps told M6.

"Of course the result doesn't fully satisfy me. But there's tiredness to factor in and, with all the other matches, I'm forced to make changes. It's an ideal preparation for the World Cup."

Wissam Ben Yedder, Christopher Nkunku, Aurelien Tchouameni and Matteo Guendouzi were among those who were selected by Deschamps in place of more experienced players.

France and Croatia have just one point apiece in League A, Group 1. France were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in their opening game at home last week, while Croatia crashed to a 3-0 loss to Austria.

Denmark top the section on six points after defeating Austria 2-1 in Vienna in a game that was delayed on Monday by 90 minutes because of a power outage. Jens Stryger Larsen's late winner guided Denmark to a nervy win over Austria when the game eventually kicked off at 10.15pm local time after power was restored at the Ernst-Happel Stadium.

On a night when Luka Modric earned his 150th cap for Croatia, Deschamps' selection of his fringe players was because he wanted to give them a chance to make an impression before the World Cup starts in Qatar in November.

Analysing his team's performance, the France coach added: "We had overall control with two chances for 2-0 but we conceded a few too many situations to this Croatian team at the end.

"The lines were stretched, but it was consistent overall. We could also have avoided the loss of possession at times. I can't be completely satisfied even though there are a lot more positives."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE