Deschamps says Pogba can't be happy at United

PARIS • Paul Pogba "cannot be happy" with the situation he finds himself in at Manchester United, France coach Didier Deschamps has said ahead of the world champions' friendly with Finland today.

The midfielder has started just four of United's seven Premier League games this season, and one of three in the Champions League.

His future remains uncertain after suggesting last month he "dreams" of playing for Real Madrid. Deschamps is concerned with his lack of playing time.

"He is in a situation with his club where he cannot be happy, neither with his playing time, nor with his positioning," he told reporters.

"He is not in his best period, he has had a series of injuries and the Covid-19 which has hit him quite hard. He needs to find his rhythm.

"With me, there is no such concern. When a player is in discomfort in his club, obviously, he is happy to play for the France team. He will tell me about his feelings and as I know him very well, it will go in a positive direction."

After Finland, Les Bleus will take on European champions Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday before rounding off their Nations League campaign at home against Sweden on Tuesday.

REUTERS