Deschamps cheers Coman's progress

PARIS • Another goal from Kingsley Coman set France on their way to a 3-0 victory over Andorra in their Euro 2020 qualifying clash at the Stade de France on Tuesday, and coach Didier Deschamps was not the least bit surprised.

"I already told you that he's added efficiency since last season," he said of the Bayern Munich winger at a press conference afterwards.

"Dribbling, creating danger, he knows how to do it. To see him play this well is good for me.

"I'm happy for him; he needed that. What he has done in these two games is the same level as what he has done with his club lately."

Coman, 23, had scored twice in last Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania at the same venue and this time he opened the scoring in the 18th minute against their Pyrenean neighbours, ranked a lowly 136th in the world.

"It has been a very good week. It has gone well personally and collectively," he told TV station TF1.

He now has three goals in two games having previously netted just once in 17 for his country.

Having hit the bar with a penalty against Albania, Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann again had a spot kick saved before the half-hour mark, but his club colleague Clement Lenglet headed in his first international goal to make it 2-0 in the second half.

Wissam Ben Yedder wrapped up the win for Deschamps' team on what was a notable occasion, as France played their 100th game at the stadium where they won their first World Cup in 1998.

The world champions could have won by more - they hit the woodwork twice in the second half against an Andorra side who fought bravely but remain without a point or a goal after six qualifiers.

Les Bleus are joint-top of qualifying Group H with 15 points after six games, level with Turkey and three ahead of Iceland - with the top two teams advancing to next year's 24-team Finals.

Turkey, who beat France 2-0 at home in June, won 4-0 in Moldova on Tuesday and visit France next month.

Iceland's hopes of qualifying suffered a major blow on Tuesday when they went down 4-2 in Albania. Their home meeting with France in Reykjavik on Oct 11 will be crucial for them.

France should not be too concerned about that trip, however, not least because the likes of injured star trio Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante may be back by then.

"Next month we will have matches with our two main rivals in the group. The six points here are good, but the next six will be very important too," insisted Deschamps.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE