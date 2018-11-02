Derby deserved a draw: Lampard

LONDON • There was no happy homecoming at Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard after Chelsea dumped Derby County out of the League Cup with a 3-2 round-of-16 win on Wednesday.

The Derby boss got one over his former Blues manager Jose Mourinho after eliminating Manchester United in the previous round on penalties, and was hoping to repeat the same trick on the ground where he made his name as a player.

But Lampard was not counting on a defensive Halloween horror show from his Championship outfit and, despite a valiant effort by Derby to battle back, Maurizio Sarri's much-changed side eventually triumphed, with all five goals coming in a helter-skelter first half.

Two own goals from Fikayo Tomori - on loan from Chelsea - and Richard Keogh either side of a Jack Marriott equaliser gave the home side a 2-1 lead.

Timori sliced into his own net in the fifth minute when attempting to deal with an innocuous-looking Davide Zappacosta cross and lightning struck twice when Keogh failed to deal with another Zappacosta delivery, steering the ball into his own net.

Undaunted, Lampard's side levelled shortly before the half-hour mark through Martyn Waghorn before Cesc Fabregas restored order for the Premier League side, and it was a lead they did not relinquish.

Lampard, who is considered one of Chelsea's greatest players, received a rapturous reception on his first return to Stamford Bridge as a manager and he soaked up the atmosphere before kick-off.

While the former Blues midfielder felt his side deserved a draw on chances created, the 40-year-old added he was a "lucky man" to be able to enjoy the occasion.

"The difference between the sides was they scored three... actually we scored four, didn't we? I joke because I'm proud," he said.

"Talking to their staff, they're saying we're playing well. I respect this club, I don't have to talk about this club. I'm proud of my players."

Keogh had a late chance to make amends for his howler, but Willy Caballero saved at close range and David Nugent hit the post in the 89th minute, leaving Lampard a frustrated man on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, 10-man Arsenal were made to sweat by League One club Blackpool before eventually emerging 2-1 winners, with goals from Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Two goals from Son Heung-min and a strike from Fernando Llorente gave Tottenham a 3-1 win against West Ham while Championship side Middlesbrough upset Crystal Palace 1-0 through Lewis Wing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE