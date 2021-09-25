Derby administrators confident club still have a 'viable future'

LONDON • Just two years ago, Derby were 90 minutes away from becoming a Premier League club for the first time since the 2007-08 season, only to lose in the Championship play-off final.

They are now the favourites to be relegated to the English third tier following a 12-point deduction for entering administration in midweek, with another nine-point deduction set to follow for breaching the English Football League's financial regulations.

However, administrators for Derby have insisted there is considerable interest in the troubled Championship club, who are up for sale, and that while difficult decisions will have to be made, the club still have a "viable future" and will not be liquidated.

However, joint administrator Andrew Hosking said they were not underestimating the task ahead of them.

Any prospective buyer will have to shell out more than £60 million (S$111 million) just to clear the club's debts.

"The assessment of the club is that we do consider, firstly, obviously a club of this magnitude is such that it does have a viable future moving forward," Hosking said.

"Clearly, there will need to be some difficult decisions being made over the coming week or two, in terms of, whether we sadly need to consider the need to have any efficiencies made during that period.

"But there is a considerable degree... of interest in this club and a lot of it was expressed prior to obviously making the administration order."

The Rams are led by Manchester United great Wayne Rooney, who helped the club avoid relegation on the final day of last season.

While England's record goal scorer has criticised owner Mel Morris for his handling of the situation, calling him "disrespectful", the 35-year-old said he will not walk away from his role at the club despite their situation.

"I wouldn't leave the staff in the lurch. They need someone to lead them," Rooney added.

"I grew up on a council estate in Liverpool and I know how tough life can be."

Hosking also confirmed that Rooney's position was not at risk.

"We need a manager to motivate the team and that's not come into our consideration at this stage at all," he said.

REUTERS