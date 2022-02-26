Depleted but not defeated

If Tanjong Pagar United had their way, last night's season opener against Albirex Niigata would not have been played.

But the beleaguered Jaguars overcame adversity to register a shock 2-0 win over Albirex in the first match of the 2022 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season at the Jurong East Stadium.

The Straits Times understands that the Jaguars had unsuccessfully applied to have the fixture postponed due to a spate of Covid-19 cases within their ranks.

The Jaguars, who finished fifth in the eight-team SPL last season, managed to name only five out of the permitted nine substitutes - two of whom were goalkeepers.

Shahrin Saberin missed out due to suspension, Shakir Hamzah was out due to a knee injury suffered during last year's AFF Suzuki Cup, while new signing Daniel Bennett had yet to clear the mandatory fitness test.

It is understood that first-team players Khairul Nizam, Khairul Amri and Faizal Raffi were absent after they tested positive for Covid-19 during the week.

As such, before kick-off, a procession was expected and last season's runners-up Albirex - with former Japan international Tadanari Lee in their ranks - would have been licking their lips for revenge as well.

Albirex finished two points behind champions Lion City Sailors last year, with the Japanese side's only defeat coming against Tanjong Pagar.

But inside 47 seconds, it was the hamstrung Jaguars who took a shock lead.

Their new signing Mirko Sugic found former Albirex forward Reo Nishiguchi just inside the box and the latter chested the ball and unleashed a volley into the back of the net.

While Albirex were still reeling from conceding the early goal, Tanjong Pagar struck again nine minutes later.