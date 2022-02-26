Depleted but not defeated

If Tanjong Pagar United had their way, last night's season opener against Albirex Niigata would not have been played.
But the beleaguered Jaguars overcame adversity to register a shock 2-0 win over Albirex in the first match of the 2022 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season at the Jurong East Stadium.
The Straits Times understands that the Jaguars had unsuccessfully applied to have the fixture postponed due to a spate of Covid-19 cases within their ranks.
The Jaguars, who finished fifth in the eight-team SPL last season, managed to name only five out of the permitted nine substitutes - two of whom were goalkeepers.
Shahrin Saberin missed out due to suspension, Shakir Hamzah was out due to a knee injury suffered during last year's AFF Suzuki Cup, while new signing Daniel Bennett had yet to clear the mandatory fitness test.
It is understood that first-team players Khairul Nizam, Khairul Amri and Faizal Raffi were absent after they tested positive for Covid-19 during the week.
As such, before kick-off, a procession was expected and last season's runners-up Albirex - with former Japan international Tadanari Lee in their ranks - would have been licking their lips for revenge as well.
Albirex finished two points behind champions Lion City Sailors last year, with the Japanese side's only defeat coming against Tanjong Pagar.
But inside 47 seconds, it was the hamstrung Jaguars who took a shock lead.
Their new signing Mirko Sugic found former Albirex forward Reo Nishiguchi just inside the box and the latter chested the ball and unleashed a volley into the back of the net.
While Albirex were still reeling from conceding the early goal, Tanjong Pagar struck again nine minutes later.
Sugic showed some nifty footwork in the middle of the pitch before a lofted pass put Nishiguchi through on goal and he made it 2-0.
Matters worsened for an already decimated Tanjong Pagar when Rusyaidi Salime and Syukri Bashir had to be stretchered off injured. But the valiant Jaguars battled on and took all three points.
Tanjong Pagar coach Hasrin Jailani said they were only hoping that things won't worsen, adding: "We prepared the best we could. The win was purely tactical.
"With the players we have available, we had to be smart... What we did was to make use of counter-attacks. In terms of our defensive shape, we were excellent."
The result ended a proud record for Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga, who had been unbeaten in his last 35 league games since losing 2-1 to Hougang United in July 2017. The Japanese tactician, who was re-installed as the club head coach this season, has taken over a squad who have made sweeping changes. No fewer than 17 of 27 first-team members are new faces.
With the exception of 36-year-old Lee, Yoshinaga's first XI were all below the age of 23 and he rued his young side's loss of focus.
He said: "In the first 10 minutes, we let in goals and that made our game difficult from there. Our players lost their focus after that... The opponents played exactly like how they wanted to and we couldn't find a way past that."
Despite the ongoing Omicron surge, 728 fans turned up to witness the season opener.
One of them, Amanpreet Singh, a 25-year-old private educator, said "as a fervent supporter of local football", it is only right for him to lend his "physical support".
In the weekend's fixtures, a revamped Balestier Khalsa host Tampines Rovers at the Toa Payoh Stadium today, while the Sailors face a tricky opener against Hougang at Jalan Besar Stadium tomorrow.