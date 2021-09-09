Depay not thrilled despite hat-trick

AMSTERDAM • Memphis Depay was critical of his own performance in the Netherlands' victory over Turkey on Tuesday despite the forward claiming a hat-trick in their 6-1 World Cup qualifying win.

The 27-year-old's first international treble took him alongside Johan Cruyff on 33 goals but the Barcelona striker was not satisfied with his overall play at the Amsterdam Arena.

"We were often sloppy, especially me," he said, adding that he had lost possession the first three times he had the ball.

"But if we start like we did, we make it easy on ourselves. After going two up, we expanded our game and then you can afford those sloppy moments. But we should actually try and keep a high level, and I'm talking about myself here again.

"Everyone might think I'm just jubilant now after the hat-trick. I'm happy, yes, but I expect more from myself."

Davy Klaassen scored in the opening minute with Depay adding two more in the first half, including a penalty, before Turkey had defender Caglar Soyuncu sent off.

Depay scored his third in the 54th minute and the Dutch then added two more goals from Guus Til and Donyell Malen for a victory that moved them to the top of Group G with four matches left to play.

He was pleased, however, with moving up the all-time Dutch scorers' list to seventh spot, alongside Cruyff and Abe Lenstra.

"Those are two legendary players, you cannot compare anyone else to them," added Depay after winning his 71st cap. "But, for me, it's great that I'm in the top 10. The top three, that's what I'm going for now."

Robin van Persie, with 50 goals, is the all-time top Dutch scorer.

It was a triumphant night for veteran coach Louis van Gaal at the start of his third spell as coach.

He had just days to prepare the team for their 1-1 draw in Norway last week but has since engineered two emphatic wins, including a 4-0 victory over Montenegro, and a clear path to automatic qualification.

"If you win 6-1, you can expect a lap of honour. This is what I signed up for, for the competition," said the 70-year-old.

Turkey slipped to third in the group on 11 points with Norway moving second, behind the Dutch (13) on goal difference after beating Gibraltar 5-1 on Tuesday.

