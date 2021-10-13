Depay gives Dutch delight but Belgians can't cheer yet

ROTTERDAM • Louis van Gaal has praised his Netherlands side for a "pretty good" performance, after Memphis Depay continued his goal-scoring spree for the Dutch as they thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to stay on course for automatic World Cup qualification.

The Barcelona forward scored twice in Rotterdam on Monday, including one from the penalty spot while squandering another spot-kick, to take his goal tally in the World Cup qualifiers to nine - more than any other player from a European team.

"We entertained the audience with six goals and also played out an incredible number of opportunities. In addition, despite our very offensive tactics, we didn't give anything away," van Gaal told NOS.

"It is difficult to set yourself against an opponent like Gibraltar. They are very defensive and that is always difficult. But we were able to spend three days preparing for this game, and we gave the players a lot of information. I saw all that again tonight and I congratulated the players."

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a header from a Depay corner after nine minutes and there were also second-half goals for Denzel Dumfries, Arnaut Danjuma and Donyell Malen.

The result left the Dutch two points ahead of Norway (17) in the Group G standings with two matches left to play. The Netherlands complete their qualifiers next month away against Montenegro and at home to Norway.

It was a fourth win in a row for veteran coach van Gaal, who was brought back to help ensure World Cup qualification after Frank de Boer resigned following the team's Euro 2020 last-16 exit.

In Group E, Wales claimed a 1-0 victory over Estonia in Tallinn to keep Belgium waiting to book their place at the World Cup.

Kieffer Moore's scrappy 12th-minute goal was enough for Wales to make amends for a disappointing goal-less home draw with Estonia last month.

Anything other than a Welsh victory would have seen Belgium wrap up top spot in the group.

But Wales, who were without the injured Gareth Bale, kept alive their slim hopes of catching the world's top-ranked side, moving to within five points of Belgium (16) with two matches remaining.

The Czech Republic sit second in the group having scored two more goals than the Welsh after winning 2-0 against Belarus, but have played a game more.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS