Departing Iraola targets strong finish as Bournemouth edge closer to Europe

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May 9 - Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said it would be massive to finish his three-year spell in charge on a high after his side's push for Europe gathered pace with Saturday's 1-0 win at Fulham in which both teams were reduced to 10 men before halftime.

Brazil forward Rayan, 19, struck from long range in the 53rd minute to seal the points at Craven Cottage, taking his tally to five league goals since his January move from Vasco da Gama and three in successive matches.

Bournemouth's Ryan Christie was sent off in the 41st minute for a challenge on Timothy Castagne but Fulham's numerical advantage proved short-lived as Joachim Andersen was dismissed just before halftime for a heavy tackle on Adrien Truffert.

The result leaves Bournemouth sixth on 55 points with two matches remaining, four points behind Liverpool in fourth and three adrift of fifth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand. Brighton & Hove Albion, who beat already relegated visitors Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0, are seventh on 53 points.

"I have no rush to make decisions," Iraola told the BBC regarding his future. "I'm so focused on these last two games. It's massive for me personally to finish these beautiful three years in a lovely way. Then we'll have time.

"The new players have adapted quickly. The ones who have been with us for three seasons know what we need from every game. We know each other.

"This core group of 10 or 12 players who have been here for three seasons has helped us massively and so have the new players.

"Today was a very important step forward but we still have to get more points."

The highly rated 43-year-old Spaniard, who announced last month that he will leave the south-coast club when his contract expires at the end of the season, has overseen a significant upturn in Bournemouth's fortunes since his appointment in 2023.

The team recorded their highest-ever Premier League points total - 56 - in 2024-25 to secure a joint-best ninth-place finish and are on course to surpass that mark this season. REUTERS