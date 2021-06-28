Denmark revival sparks title talk

AMSTERDAM • The worldwide love and support Denmark received after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener propelled the team to the quarter-finals, coach Kasper Hjulmand said after their 4-0 rout of Wales on Saturday.

The Danes recovered from two defeats to squeeze into the last 16 and roared on by their fans at the Johan Cruyff Arena, they blew away the Welsh with goals from Kasper Dolberg (two), Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite.

"When Christian collapsed, that is when everything changed for me," Hjumland said.

"I felt we were put in a totally different situation. We are grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown because it gave us wings, and being in the quarter-finals is amazing.

"Knowing that this ground was Christian's first home after leaving Denmark, I would have loved for him to have been here with us today but I know that he is with us anyway."

Eriksen, who had a heart starter device implanted after his life was saved when cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered to him on the pitch, played for Ajax from 2010 to 2013.

Dolberg, also a former Ajax product, enjoyed a dream return with a superb brace on his first Euro start.

"This is total madness. It's surreal. It was here it all started for me, and to play here again in this setting was insane. We dreamt about this and believed that we can get here," said the Nice forward.

He is now in the frame to start Saturday's quarter-final against either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in Baku, Azerbaijan. "This has always been a great team to be a part of. I felt I was in a special afternoon when I walked around the city and then into the stadium today."

Denmark's rout of Wales made them the first team to score four or more goals in successive European Championship games. They beat Russia 4-1 in their final Group B game.

Maehle is upbeat about their chances of repeating their Euro 1992 triumph, the country's only success at a major football tournament.

"Look at the support we had in Amsterdam, it's completely nuts," the Atalanta full-back said. "The self-confidence and courage we bring is something we must take even further."

