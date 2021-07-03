Denmark aim to seize the game

BAKU • Denmark will be dreaming of following in the footsteps of the side who were European champions in 1992. But standing in their way of a semi-final place at Euro 2020 today are the Czech Republic, who sent them packing at the same stage 17 years ago.

The Danes were in danger of an early exit after group-stage losses to Finland and Belgium, the first of which was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

But they then thrashed Russia 4-1 to finish second in Group B, before travelling to Amsterdam to thump Wales 4-0 in the last 16.

The Scandinavians have not reached a major tournament semi-final since lifting the trophy 29 years ago and coach Kasper Hjulmand knows his team must take their chance today.

"It's a chance that we might never have again," he said ahead of today's last-eight clash in Baku.

"It's many years of work for lots of people. We want to make the most of this chance and do everything to the best of our ability, and see how far that will take us."

Denmark have gone from strength to strength in the tournament and know victory would set up a last-four meeting with England or Ukraine at Wembley.

Defender Joakim Maehle and winger Mikkel Damsgaard have shone while Kasper Dolberg is another key player to watch.

The forward, who scored two goals against Wales, has the ability to find pockets of space in forward areas. He demonstrated that as he played a neat give-and-go with Damsgaard, before using two Welsh defenders as a shield to curl the ball into the net.

"We have a star striker in Kasper," said Hjulmand of Dolberg, who is set to start alongside Damsgaard and Martin Braithwaite in Denmark's 3-4-3 formation.

The coach will have a full squad to choose from, with the exception of Eriksen, although RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen, who was injured earlier, may be fit enough to play for only an hour.

The Czechs produced an excellent display to beat a 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest.

Jaroslav Silhavy's men have reached the last eight at a major championship for the first time since 2004, when they beat the Danes but lost to Greece in the semi-finals.

4 This is the Czech Republic's fourth European Championship quarter-final. They progressed from two of the previous three. 18.8 Denmark are averaging 18.8 shots and 7.3 shots on target per game at Euro 2020. Both are their highest at a single edition of a major tournament.

They have conceded only two goals in four games while relying on the in-form Patrik Schick.

The striker has netted four times - including one of the all-time great Euro goals against Scotland - to sit just one behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Boot. Schick is aiming to become just the second Czech, after Milan Baros, to finish as European Championship top scorer.

Silhavy's assistant Jiri Chytry believes it will be an equal match.

He said: "Diamonds can cut diamonds. Both teams base their football on teamwork and intense bursts of pace. Both try to counter opponents' higher individual skills using these assets, too. We have similar weapons."

Czech captain Vladimir Darida and left-back Jan Boril trained this week after injury issues and will fly with the team to Baku.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CZECH REPUBLIC V DENMARK

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, 11.55pm.