Dembele delivers latest reminder of France's frightening firepower

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NEW YORK, June 22 - France forward Ousmane Dembele finally found his groove in the 3-0 win over Iraq at the World Cup on Monday, underlining the embarrassment of attacking riches at the country's disposal.

The result reinforced the sense that Didier Deschamps' side may be even more dangerous than France's 2018 champions or their team that reached the final four years ago.

While Lionel Messi continues to carry much of Argentina's scoring burden, France are discovering that almost any member of their formidable forward line can seize the spotlight.

In their 3-1 win over Senegal in their opening game, Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe stole the show.

On Monday, with Iraq collapsing under France's relentless movement and pressing after a nearly two-hour weather delay, Dembele reminded everyone why he arrived in the U.S. as the Ballon d'Or holder.

The Paris St Germain forward set up Mbappe's second goal after pouncing on a dreadful Iraqi defensive error before getting on the scoresheet himself with a clinical right-foot finish after being released by Olise.

Dembele's contribution was all the more significant because his performance against Senegal had attracted scrutiny in France, where some pundits suggested he looked less influential than his attacking teammates.

Mbappe, who opened the scoring with a long-range shot, had publicly defended Dembele on Sunday, insisting the winger had been France's best attacker in the first half against Senegal and that his movement created the space others exploited.

Mbappe's celebration after doubling France's lead on Monday spoke volumes. Rather than basking in another World Cup goal, he immediately pointed towards Dembele, whose alertness and assist had made it possible, in what looked like a deliberate endorsement of his teammate and friend.

UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN ATTACKERS

The understanding between France's attackers was again evident throughout. Olise orchestrated much of the danger between the lines and was unlucky not to score when his audacious lob struck the crossbar in the second half.

Mbappe remained the finisher, taking his World Cup tally to 16 goals, while Dembele supplied craft and end product.

Perhaps the most ominous aspect for France's rivals is that the cavalry remains in reserve.

Desire Doue, one of Europe's brightest talents, and Rayan Cherki both came off the bench, adding fresh energy and invention to an attack that already looked overwhelming for long spells. Bradley Barcola, who started in place of Doue, had scored after coming on as a substitute against Senegal.

The result leaves France with six points from two games in Group I and through to the knockout rounds, but it also raises a broader question for the rest of the field.

Few teams can boast one elite match-winner. France have several.

On a day when Dembele flourished, Mbappe scored twice and Olise dazzled once again, the frightening reality for opponents is that next time it could just as easily be Cherki, Doue or Barcola taking centre stage.

Marcus Thuram, with 13 goals and six assists in Serie A with Inter Milan this season, was watching from the bench. REUTERS