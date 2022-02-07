Del Potro set for farewell after Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES • Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro said last Saturday that his comeback this week after over 21/2 years on the treatment table will be "more a farewell than a return" to professional tennis.

The 33-year-old is set to announce his retirement either after the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, his first tournament since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at Queen's in London, or the Rio de Janeiro Open, which will start next Monday.

He has secured wildcard entries to both clay-court events and will start his goodbye tour in his home country against fellow Argentinian and sixth seed Federico Delbonis tomorrow.

The former world No. 3 has had four operations on his knee since June 2019, while slipping to 757th in the world rankings.

Del Potro, who beat Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final, has been blighted by injuries throughout his career, but said his knee problems had been the worst and had him "living a nightmare".

"This is one of the hardest messages I've ever had to face up to and communicate," he added. "It's more a farewell than a return.

"I've tried different treatments and seen doctors for many years, and I never imagined retiring from tennis without playing.

"I've been trying alternatives and ways to resolve it for years, and today, I just can't manage it.

"I couldn't find a better tournament than Buenos Aires to be able to do it. After this week, I'll think about the future."

The injury-prone star also broke his knee at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018. Before that, he suffered multiple wrist injuries that also required four operations and kept him out for long stretches.

Del Potro won the last of his 22 tour titles at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018. He has won both the silver and bronze medal at the Olympic Games and helped his country win the Davis Cup in 2016.

He last played the Argentina Open as a 17-year-old in 2006, losing in the first round to former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

In 2015, del Potro was already considering retirement because of his various fitness struggles.

"I was close to quitting this sport because I couldn't find a way to fix my wrist problems," he said then. "I got depressed for (a) couple of months also. That was the bad moment for me."

He managed to bounce back, reaching the last four of the French Open for the second time in 2018, but the serious injury he was to suffer a year later proved to be too much to overcome.

Known for his massive forehand and punishing serve, he also turned his two-handed backhand into a dangerous weapon along with the backhand slice to reduce pressure on his ailing wrists.

Del Potro's 10 career wins over world No. 1s are the most by any player never to hold the top ranking.

On his impending retirement, his peers paid tribute, with former world No. 4 James Blake tweeting he was "a giant man with a giant heart".

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni added: "Del Potro is the unluckiest man in tennis. If he didn't have so many injuries, he would have competed with the 'Big Three' in a constant way and fought to become world No. 1."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS