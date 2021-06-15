Deja vu, France?

MUNICH • World champions France open their Euro 2020 Group F campaign today against an embattled Germany team eager to rediscover their best form in the first clash of two traditional European heavyweights in this year's tournament.

Despite a feud brewing between forwards Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, Les Bleus head to Munich for the blockbuster game as favourites to add the Euro to their 2018 World Cup triumph and emulate the double earned by the France team from 1998 to 2000.

However, rifts between members of past France sides have torpedoed their chances of success.

At the 2010 World Cup, Patrice Evra led a revolt as players refused to train in protest at the French Football Federation's decision to send home Nicolas Anelka, turning coach Raymond Domenech into a lame duck and the team exited at the group stage. Samir Nasri also had well publicised bust-ups with Thierry Henry and William Gallas as the French finished bottom of their Euro 2008 group.

Tension is already bubbling in the French team here after Giroud, who scored twice off the bench in a 3-0 friendly warmup win over Bulgaria last week, complained about the service he received, which Mbappe has taken offence to.

France coach Didier Deschamps had to dissuade the Paris Saint-Germain forward from making a public statement over the incident, but Mbappe has admitted he was still stung by Giroud's comments.

"I was a bit affected by that, but we're not going to make a big story about it," he said. "In the dressing room, if I have something to say to someone, I will tell them and it stays there."

Giroud, whose first XI spot is under threat after Karim Benzema was recalled from a near six-year exile, also has a frosty relationship with the Real Madrid striker, who last year labelled his Chelsea counterpart a "go-kart", while comparing himself to an "F1 car".

But Deschamps insisted the pair had cleared the air and were "all working in the same direction with the same objective".

On whether this crop could emulate the Class of 2000, which he was a part of, the 52-year-old said: "I don't like to compare... I would even say that there are more offensive options today than in 2018.

"We have quality, talent, high-level players, but there will also be all of that in front of us. We cannot settle into our comfort zone. In France, many think that we don't even have to get on to the pitch and we have already won. That is the worst for a high-level athlete."

92 Goals scored at club level in the last season by France's three forwards - Kylian Mbappe (42 for Paris Saint-Germain), Karim Benzema (30 for Real Madrid) and Antoine Griezmann (20 for Barcelona).

0 No player in Germany's Euro 2020 squad has scored in a European Championship match.

While the French have to deal with the pressure of being the team to beat as world champions, the Germans are under pressure because of their indifferent form.

Die Mannschaft suffered their worst defeat - a 6-0 away rout by Spain in November - and recorded their first World Cup qualifying loss in March, going down 2-1 at home to North Macedonia.

After 15 years in charge, their coach Joachim Low will step down after the Euro with Hansi Flick taking over but before he leaves, the 61-year-old has called on his players to forge a mentality "like 2014" when his squad "pulled together" to win the World Cup in Brazil.

"(We will) have to go through hell and be capable of suffering if we want to achieve something. We will give everything," he said.

With the French enjoying a wealth of talent up front, the Germans, who have kept just three clean sheets in their last 13 games, are prepared to get physical to stop them in their tracks, according to Antonio Rudiger.

Hinting he was willing to resort to the game's dark arts and get "a little dirty", the Chelsea defender said: "We have to be nasty from the start and set a sign early in the game. We can't be playing nice."

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is also looking at the Euro as a form of redemption.

"We have only disappointed people over the last few years. We can't always hide and say that we have a lot of quality. Now it's up to us," he conceded.

Although many pundits feel Germany are a team in transition, France defender Benjamin Pavard, who plays for Bayern Munich, feels Low's men cannot be underestimated.

"Germany have good, young players and I don't believe they are as weak as they were," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

