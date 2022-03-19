Deja vu as Sailors eke out draw

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Albirex 1 Sailors 1

The Lion City Sailors rescued a point at the death last night at the Jurong East Stadium for a 1-1 draw against last year's runners-up and title rivals Albirex Niigata.

For large periods, it seemed like the Sailors were heading for their second defeat in four games, having lost only once in 21 matches last season. But in the 90th minute, referee Muhammad Taqi pointed to the spot as he had assessed that Tatsuya Sambongi had hauled Sailors forward Kim Shin-wook to the ground.

In front of 948 fans, up stepped substitute Gabriel Quak to send goalkeeper Takahiro Koga the wrong way to salvage a point.

There was a sense of deja vu as the Sailors' previous outing last Sunday saw the defending champions outshone by their opponents Tampines Rovers, only for a Kim penalty to give them three points in a 1-0 victory.

Despite the late equaliser, the Sailors continue to flatter to deceive and have now picked up just seven out of a possible 12 points with two wins, a draw and a loss - they were shocked 1-0 by Geylang International on March 4.

But coach Kim Do-hoon felt this was his team's best performance of their campaign.

He said : "It's always a big match against Albirex and it was tight today. It was an improvement from our previous performances but I wouldn't say I am satisfied yet.

"Football can change in a second. We had experienced players who played their part in getting this point. We are not satisfied because we want to win games so we have to keep building."

Albirex forward Fairoz Hassan, who captained the side, rued the late goal. He said: "We deserved the three points. They had experienced players and that was the difference because they made use of it late on."

While yesterday's game was billed as the clash of the title contenders, both sides had to make do without some of their star players as The Straits Times understands that there have been Covid-19 cases in their squads.

Albirex's former Japan international Tadanari Lee and winger Masahiro Sugita, who each have a goal and two assists this season, were not named in the squad.