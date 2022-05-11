Deflated Young Lions must regroup to beat Cambodia

A day after their 5-0 thumping by Thailand, the mood in the Singapore Under-23 team was sombre and downcast.

And understandably so, for a 2-2 draw with Laos in last Saturday's opening game and Monday's loss have put the Young Lions on the brink of a fourth-straight exit at the group stage of the SEA Games.

But the inquest is on hold for now, as the team will need to rally together and deliver against Cambodia at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh this afternoon.

A loss to their Group B opponents and a Malaysian victory over Laos in today's second tie will see the Young Lions packing their bags for an early flight home.

Singapore currently sit bottom of the group with just one point, with Cambodia - who opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over Laos - level on points with leaders Thailand despite having played a game fewer. Malaysia have three points too after beating the Thais.

Despite the odds against them, head coach Nazri Nasir and captain Zaiful Nizam have vowed that the team will come back stronger.

Nazri who has deemed the tie as a "do-or-die" contest, told The Straits Times: "Everybody is disappointed. Nobody wants that kind of a result. But we need to regroup and focus on the next match.

"As a coach I can motivate but they have to show how much they want it. I told the players that although we are bottom, we are still in the tournament and anything can happen. If we get a result (against Cambodia), we are back in contention for the semi-finals and that is the most important thing now."

Nazri, who revealed that he will make a few changes to his starting XI, also wants his players to use the criticism online as a form of motivation. He said: "They saw (the reaction on) social media, and I am sure they will want to respond with a good result."

Goalkeeper Zaiful, 34, added: "We need to show the country that we deserve their support. If we give our all, I am sure we can get the result we want."

While the Young Lions will be eager to put up a good showing, it will not be easy against a Cambodian side, led by Japanese football legend Keisuke Honda, who played swashbuckling attacking football in their opening game.

History however, favours Singapore. Since the 1995 edition of the Games, Singapore have won all six encounters against the Cambodians.

Zaiful, one of three overaged players in the U-23 side, assured fans that they will give it their all.

He said: "As players we are not taking it easy and we always go out wanting to do our best. We have to encourage each other to put up a good performance. We are not throwing in the towel."

Deepanraj Ganesan