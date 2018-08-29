Defiant Mourinho unfazed by defeat

LONDON • One of the cornerstones of Jose Mourinho's past successes was the siege mentality he managed to forge at his previous clubs, but the shared feeling of victimisation works as a motivational tool only if the players are mentally strong.

And after Manchester United's 3-0 hammering by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday during which his players let their heads drop after a series of squandered first-half chances by striker Romelu Lukaku, it appears that approach can no longer pay dividends.

Spurs had not even scored in their four previous league losses at Old Trafford under Mauricio Pochettino. But, while United withdrew into their shell, Spurs came out a different side after the break with the Red Devils succumbing to Harry Kane's header and a brace from Lucas Moura.

The Portuguese, however, was his customary abrasive self at his post-match press conference, ranting about the three titles he won with Chelsea and demanding "respect" before storming out.

Coming shortly after he had stood at length in front of a near-empty Stretford End applauding the home fans, it added to a somewhat bizarre epilogue on another miserable night for the 20-time English champions, with Mourinho suffering the worst home defeat of his managerial career.

"We lost against Sevilla (last season in the last 16 of the Champions League) and we were booed because we deserved it. Today, the players left the pitch after losing at home and they were applauded because they deserved it, so we keep trying, trying, trying," he said.

The 55-year-old proceeded to hit out at the reporters present as he held up three fingers, telling them: "What was the score? What is this also? Three Premierships I have won, more Premierships than the other 19 managers (in the league) put together. Me three, them two," he said. "Respect, respect, respect."

Perhaps the histrionic outburst was intended to show his defiance in the face of two defeats from the opening three games of the season.

Maybe he felt that a display of passion would go down well with the fans who, it should be noted, showed no signs of turning against him.

It could also have been a diversionary tactic from the fact that he lacks any answer to the most obvious question - how to sort out a defence that has leaked six goals in two games and was opened up with ease by Spurs after the break?

Mourinho had made it clear during the close season that he wanted to sign at least one new centre-back and the displays of the five defenders he has employed this season have amply demonstrated the gaping hole in United's backline.

Midfielder Ander Herrera was pressed into an unfamiliar centre-back position in a back three, with Eric Bailly not even making the bench against Spurs.

Substitute Victor Lindelof, who came on for the injured and equally hapless Phil Jones, was error-prone while Chris Smalling was at fault for Moura's double.

Time is not on Mourinho's side to find the right solutions - United are already six points behind the Premier League's top four - Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford - who all have 100 per cent records.

At this rate, it is hard to see this United team challenging for the title and there is also a real danger that their poor start could turn into a much deeper slump.

But although the odds on Mourinho losing his job have been slashed in recent weeks, it is understood that there has been no move by the board to even consider his future as the United manager.

Pundit Gary Neville urged the club not to have any knee-jerk reaction to the Spurs defeat, saying: "I accept the difficulties and challenges, but my honest view is that (executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward gave him a (new) contract last season... he should see that contract through to the end and do the job (until 2020)."

Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness also defended Mourinho, saying that the sack rumours were "stupid" and "it's ridiculous that they (the media) are questioning him".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN