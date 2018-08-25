Defiant Emery to stick to his guns

West Ham's Jack Wilshere will be back at Arsenal for the first time since his move.
Arsenal boss believes issues adapting to his style in first two losses will be solved in time

LONDON • Unai Emery insists Arsenal's stuttering start to the season won't stop him overhauling his team's style of play to be in line with his footballing philosophy.

The Spaniard has been heavily criticised by pundits for his insistence on playing out from the back, after Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two Premier League games.

But, with the Gunners hosting West Ham today, the London derby against Manuel Pellegrini's team - also losers in their opening two games - offers Emery a chance to steady the ship.

Emery, who is in his first season at the Emirates Stadium after replacing Arsene Wenger, has moved quickly to alter the game plan preferred by his predecessor.

While Wenger favoured an all-out attacking system that often left Arsenal vulnerable at the back, Emery has a preference for a high-tempo pressing game.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss also likes his goalkeeper and defenders to build the attack, even when under pressure from opponents, and this led to Arsenal putting themselves in difficult positions against City and Chelsea.

But Emery is adamant the issues are just teething problems that can be resolved over time.

"In our process, we are going 38 matches against all the teams - whether you are playing against City, it's the same as if you're playing against West Ham on Saturday," the Arsenal manager said.

TOTAL CONTROL

My idea is control. I know we need intensity in every moment in the games. This control is to not let the opposition do their work.

UNAI EMERY, Arsenal manager, on his high-tempo pressing game which also requires his goalkeeper and defenders to play a part by building the attack from the back.

"My idea is control. I know we need intensity in every moment in the games. This control is to not let the opposition do their work. After the first two matches, we have two defeats and we need to win this match against West Ham."

The Hammers' visit, however, gives Jack Wilshere - one of three Arsenal old boys in their squad, including Lukasz Fabianski and Lucas Perez - a chance to prove Emery was wrong to let him leave.

The England international saw his 17-year stay with Arsenal come to an end in the close season after Emery opted against giving the injury-prone midfielder a new deal.

West Ham's need for three points is just as great as Arsenal's after defeats by Liverpool and Bournemouth, with new manager Pellegrini also under pressure.

The former City boss has called on the fans, who spent much of last season protesting against the club's owners, to stand by the team when they take on Arsenal.

  • ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

  • TODAY

    Wolves v Man City

    Ch102 & Ch227, 7.30pm

    Arsenal v West Ham

    Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

    Southampton v Leicester

    Ch103 & Ch228, 10pm

    Bournemouth v Everton

    Ch104 & Ch229, 10pm

    Huddersfield v Cardiff

    Ch105 & Ch230, 10pm

    Liverpool v Brighton

    Ch102 & Ch227,

    tomorrow, 12.30am

    TOMORROW

    Watford v Crystal Palace

    Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm

    Newcastle v Chelsea

    Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm

    Fulham v Burnley

    Ch103 & Ch228, 10.50pm

    MONDAY

    Man United v Tottenham

    Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 3am

    All on Singtel TV & StarHub

"At this moment, the players need everybody together - the fans, the team, the manager, the owners," the Chilean said.

"Maybe the fans had a reason (to protest), but I just wanted to clarify how important the fans (are) for the result of the games."

ARSENAL V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm

