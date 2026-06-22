Defiant Cape Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 draw in Miami thriller

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MIAMI, June 21 - Cape Verde put in another brilliant performance to hold Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in a Group H thriller on Sunday, backing up their goalless draw with Spain in their first ever World Cup match by defying a second footballing powerhouse.

The Blue Sharks stunned the world by holding the European champions goalless on Monday but an even bigger upset looked on the cards when Kevin Pina gave the African side the lead in the 21st minute, sparking pandemonium at Miami Stadium.

Goals from Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio in the space of six minutes just before the break put Uruguay ahead at halftime but substitute Helio Varela pounced on a defensive mistake to level the scores around the hour mark.

There were chances at both ends as the teams ran themselves into the ground pushing for a winner in a frenetic finish, but in the end it was the thousands of Cape Verdeans in the stadium who were celebrating their second World Cup point.

A disconsolate Uruguay and their massed ranks of fans will move on to their final group game against Spain with their place in the knockout rounds far from assured.

Uruguay started the game looking to quickly put behind them their disappointing 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia but quickly got bogged down in a scrappy dogfight with the tenacious Cape Verdeans.

Midfielder Federico Valverde screwed their best early chance across Vozinha's goal and seven minutes later Uruguay were behind.

Rodrigo Bentancur illegally stopped Telmo Arcanjo's surging run through midfield and Pina struck a long-range free kick between the two men in the wall and past the diving Fernando Muslera for Cape Verde's first World Cup goal.

Cape Verde had promised more attacking intent than they showed against Spain and Muslera was forced to intervene in the 38th minute to prevent Sidny Lopes Cabral's cross-shot reaching the onrushing Gilson Benchimol.

Araujo's late goal rescued a point for Uruguay in their Saudi opener and the left winger got his second World Cup goal in the 44th minute, stooping low to head the ball into an empty net after Manuel Ugarte's header spun back off the post.

FIRST GOAL CONCEDED BY VOZINHA

It was the first goal conceded at the tournament by 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who became a global media sensation after his Player of the Match display against Spain.

Araujo turned provider deep into stoppage time before the break, heading Ugarte's free kick into the path of Canobbio, who made no mistake with the finish.

It looked like the stifling heat and energy of the defensive effort was taking its toll on the Cape Verde players and coach Bubista made a couple of changes in the 58th minute.

Three minutes later, Varela pounced on Mathias Olivera's ill-advised crossfield pass, kneed the ball past the inexplicably advanced Muslera, and steered it into the vacant goal.

More frenzied celebrations followed with the players rushing to the Cape Verdean fans in the lower decks of the stands. The Blue Sharks were very much back in the game and Jamiro Monteiro fired a shot just over the bar in the 63rd minute.

The game opened up as both sides chased a winner but Canobbio spurned Uruguay's best chance when played through on goal in the last minute only to blast his shot over the bar. REUTERS