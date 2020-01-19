Deeney denied as Spurs winless run goes on

Forward Gerard Deulofeu seeing his goal-bound shot blocked by Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen's outstretched arm which earned Watford a penalty.

Unfortunately, captain Troy Deeney's spot kick was stopped by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

The incident, and a late effort by Spurs' Erik Lamela that was cleared off the line, were rare highlights in a drab 0-0 affair at Vicarage Road.

It was Tottenham's fourth straight Premier League game without a win while Watford stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.