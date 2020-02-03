Debutant hailed as a 'top player'

LONDON • Wolves are a tough nut to crack. In seven meetings, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prevailed only once - in the FA Cup.

So, after their goal-less Premier League draw on Saturday - the eighth time Manchester United have failed to score this season to equal last term's total - the manager admitted the winter break could not come soon enough as his players were running on empty.

He handed a debut to £47 million (S$84 million) signing Bruno Fernandes but the Portugal midfielder could not make a difference, as the Red Devils again lacked guile without the injured 14-goal Marcus Rashford.

They remain six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea (41) after having won only once in five league games.

Expressing his hope that the upcoming breather would do his side a world of good, Solskjaer said: "We've played so many games in the last two months.

"The players are down to the bare bones, their energy levels are down and they need a break now.

"We do lack that little spark in the last third. Give us this break and we'll start scoring goals."

On-loan Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was not signed in time from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua to play, but Solskjaer insisted the 30-year-old's physicality would add a different attacking dimension in weeks to come.

Of the former Watford player, he added: "We get a proper man, a great lad, a good goalscorer.

"It's not long ago he was top scorer in the African Nations Cup (five goals at last year's event).

"It tells you a lot about the qualities we are going to get. He's a different type of striker. He's a proven goalscorer, physical presence.

BRUNO FERNANDES' DEBUT IN NUMBERS PASSES 88

PASS ACCURACY 78%

PASSES INTO BOX 11

SHOTS 5

ON TARGET 3

TACKLES 2

YELLOW CARD 1

"For us, it's great to have him around. I know he's such a United fan and he will give absolutely everything on and off the pitch.

"We want to go far in the Europa League, we want to go far in the FA Cup, we've got league games to go. It was important we had another type of striker to use.

"Marcus is going to be out for a little while but, when he comes back as well, we'll be a different team."

United are not in action again until Feb 17, when they travel to Chelsea and that league clash will be a must-win for Solskjaer's men if they hope to reel in the Blues.

Ighalo is expected to figure in the Stamford Bridge game, while Solskjaer feels that his men will be more in tune with Fernandes after two more weeks of training together.

The former Sporting Lisbon captain was voted Man of the Match, and showed some deft touches, but his teammates were not quite on his wavelength.

Solskjaer, however, believes the signs are promising that he has "a top player".

"Bruno is a top player. It's the first game," he said. "In the first half, everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn't.

"He shows qualities that we're going to enjoy watching later on. He attempted five shots, hit the target a few times, went close a few times and showed some great vision."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE