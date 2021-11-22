Debut win for Xavi but lots to improve at Barca

BARCELONA • Xavi Hernandez made a winning start as Barcelona coach on Saturday as a dubious Memphis Depay penalty was enough to defeat local rivals Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga.

The spot kick at the start of the second half ensured the club great's homecoming at the Nou Camp ended in victory. However, it was a nervy one and the manner of their win will have left him under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead.

Raul de Tomas twice struck the post late on as Espanyol squandered a flurry of late chances that should have seen them take a draw from a game Barca dominated for an hour and then almost let slip from their grasp.

The win lifts Xavi's team from ninth in the table to sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who earlier needed a late Felipe header to beat Osasuna 1-0 at home.

There was also an undeniable uplift in mood at the Nou Camp, with the 74,418 attendance almost double the 37,278 that watched Barca draw here against Alaves two weeks ago. "They made things complicated for us in the last 15 minutes," said Xavi. "We would have deserved 2-0 but it's a good win to start the project."

At his unveiling last week, he had emphasised the need for "rules" and even before kick-off, there were signs of a shift.

The players rolled in under a plume of red smoke and they arrived all together on the team bus. Barca's first XI boasted eight La Masia graduates, including Ilias Akhomach, who was handed his debut.

The hosts seemed more liberated in the final third compared to under Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last month, with 11 shots in the first 45 minutes.

"We need to take more risks going forward but that comes with confidence and time," Xavi said. "We need to know when to go wide, when to come inside. I'm happy but there's a lot to improve."

