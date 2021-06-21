Dead feeling in face no issue for de Bruyne

ST PETERSBURG • Belgium have already advanced to the knockout phase of Euro 2020 and need only a point to ensure they finish top of Group B.

Coach Roberto Martinez is expected to shuffle his pack for today's clash with Finland, with Thorgan Hazard ruled out because of injury.

One of those players in need of minutes on the pitch is Kevin de Bruyne, who will start for the first time since the Champions League final on May 29, when the Manchester City midfielder was substituted prematurely after suffering facial fractures in a collision with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

The Belgium playmaker made the difference after coming off the bench to inspire his side to a 2-1 win over Denmark in their last group game.

While the 29-year-old is still feeling the effects of his injury, he is ready to lead his country's charge towards a first major tournament triumph.

"I knew I would not make the first match against Russia but might get some time off the bench against Denmark," de Bruyne said.

"I think the timing with 45 minutes (against Denmark) and then starting against Finland is ideal to get some rhythm back. I felt good being back, the first half hour was good... I hope to be able to hold out against Finland for a longer period of time."

On the extent of his injuries, including a broken eye socket and nose, he revealed that he had little sensation on the side of his face, with doctors telling him it would take a few months for the feeling to come back.

"It is just a bit irritating," he said.

"But I am used to it now. I am also less scared in the heading duels. When I was on the field, I did not think about it anymore."

One player that will be aiming to limit de Bruyne's influence will be Finland's holding midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finns have done better than expected in what is their first appearance at a major football tournament and will seal a surprise progression to the next round if they beat Belgium today.

Depending on other results, Finland may even sneak through with a defeat, but Kamara believes his team, ranked 54th in the Fifa rankings, can give a good account of themselves against their top-ranked opponents.

He said: "We've been underdogs and we've come out stronger many times now. Hopefully, we can just surprise people."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

