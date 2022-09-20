De Zerbi to replace Potter at Brighton

LONDON - Brighton & Hove Albion have appointed former Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as their new manager on a four-year contract following the departure of Graham Potter, the English Premier League club announced on Sunday.

The Italian, 43, started his managerial career in the country's lower leagues before he caught the eye of Serie A side Sassuolo, guiding them to successive eighth-placed finishes in the league before departing for Shakhtar Donetsk in May 2021.

A former Napoli midfielder, de Zerbi led Shakhtar to the Ukrainian Super Cup last year before his time at the club was cut short following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shakhtar were top of the domestic league when it was halted due to the war.

He initially refused to leave the country and fled only after helping to secure the departure of the club's foreign players.

He said upon his return to Italy: "We are really sorry for the people of Ukraine, who are giving a huge lesson to Western countries in terms of pride, dignity and sense of belonging."

His principles also saw him refuse to consider the vacancy at Bologna after they sacked Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

Said Brighton chairman Tony Bloom: "Roberto's teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly."

It definitely suits the palate of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who previously said in reference to Serie A: "With the revolution of Arrigo Sacchi and lately coaches like Maurizio Sarri and Roberto de Zerbi, there are teams who play the ball more."

De Zerbi takes over from Potter, who left for Chelsea in September after three highly successful seasons in charge. The Englishman helped Brighton to ninth place last season - their best finish in the top flight.

"Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

Brighton, fourth in the league standings, next travel to Liverpool on Oct 1, after the international break.

