De Ligt to make Juve bow here?

ROME • He is one of the hottest young prospects in football and, at 18 last year, was made captain of Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

But will Singapore fans be among the first to see Matthijs de Ligt in a Juventus jersey this weekend?

The teenager arrived in Turin on Tuesday to complete his transfer to the Italian Serie A champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus are among four European clubs to grace the pitch of Singapore's National Stadium this weekend for the International Champions Cup.

Juve will meet Tottenham on Sunday while Manchester United face Inter Milan on Saturday.

The 19-year-old de Ligt, who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals, underwent a medical check-up yesterday before signing for Juventus for a reported €75 million (S$114.5 million).

It remains to be seen if he will travel with the squad to Singapore.

"Here he is!" Juventus announced on Twitter, with a video of the Dutch international disembarking from a private jet at Turin airport.

In a separate clip, de Ligt says: "Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs, I'm really happy to be here."

He had been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs - including United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain - after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and the Netherlands last season.

He played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, as the club won the Dutch league and Cup double. He has also played 17 times for his nation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, DPA