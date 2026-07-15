De la Fuente salutes ‘best team in world’ Spain after France upset

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ARLINGTON, Texas – Spain coach Luis de la Fuente saluted his players as the “best team in the world” on July 14 after a stunning 2-0 World Cup semi-final upset of France, saying they have revived the spirit of their 2010 World Cup triumph .

De la Fuente, who had repeatedly said Spain were the best side in the tournament, was left beaming with pride as La Roja outplayed France to reach the July 19 World Cup final.

It was another tactical masterpiece by the Spanish coach, who oversaw La Roja’s European Championship victory in 2024 and has now beaten France in three straight competitive matches.

Spain, who won their first World Cup 16 years ago, neutralised a France attack that had scored 16 goals before the semi-final and had been regarded as one of the tournament’s most dangerous. France did not manage a shot on target until after the 80-minute mark.

“We started almost four years ago with an idea and we’ve been faithful to that idea and it’s brought us here,” de la Fuente said.

“Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world. That is different.

“These players show commitment, solidarity and talent. They make the difficult look easy. They have talent and the right attitude towards life and sport.

“I see a happy dressing room and a nation behind us. We’ve recaptured the spirit of 2010. The character of this team is evident in the fact that those who didn’t play have stayed behind to train after the match.”

De la Fuente is now contemplating Spain’s first World Cup final appearance since 2010, when they won their first title.

“These players deserve everything – day after day they’ve showed their commitment, their solidarity, their generosity, their talent,” de la Fuente added of his team.

“They make the difficult look easy.”

He also praised a squad he said had been built on humility, shared purpose and the absence of egos, saying Spain’s strength came from everyone moving in the same direction.

“I believe the most important thing is knowing how to choose your travelling companions. If you make the wrong choice of travelling companions, you could end up with a problem,” he said.

“We know that this team – not just the players, but everyone who makes up the squad – works towards a common goal, with the same enthusiasm, and we are ordinary, generous people who seek the common good before our own individual interests.”

Spain, who won Euro 2024, have now equalled Italy’s record of 37 consecutive unbeaten matches, but de la Fuente said his players still had room to grow.

“This team never ceases to amaze me. The scope for improvement is endless,” he said. “It was a labour of love, a process. It was about reaching the crucial moment in the best possible shape.”

De la Fuente said he would like to face Argentina in the final because of his close friendship with manager Lionel Scaloni, while also praising England and describing the other semi-final as a match that “could easily be the World Cup final”.

“I don’t believe in the idea that finals are there to be won. They’re there to be enjoyed,” he said.

“What’s to come could be the icing on the cake.” AFP, REUTERS