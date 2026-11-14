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De Jong to miss yet another match for the Netherlands

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Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Netherlands v Greece - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 13, 2026 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong acknowledges fans during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Netherlands v Greece - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 13, 2026 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong acknowledges fans during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Maurice Van Steen

AMSTERDAM, Nov 14 - Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s injury woes continued after he was ruled out of Monday’s Nations League group decider against Germany in Berlin, the Dutch FA said on Saturday.

• The 29-year-old Barcelona player has a long list of injury problem, which has restricted his international appearances

• He missed September’s opening four matches at the start of the new Nations League campaign but returned for Friday’s home clash against Greece in Amsterdam

• De Jong was named captain, replacing the injured Virgil van Dijk, but substituted at halftime of the 7-0 victory, saying he had back pain and did not want to take unnecessary risks.

• Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez will not call up a replacement for De Jong, meaning the squad for Berlin will consist of 23 players, the Dutch FA added

• The Netherlands, with 11 points, top Group A2 ahead of Greece and Germany (eight points each). The top two teams advance to the quarter-finals in March REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.