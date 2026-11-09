Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

De Graafschap match cancelled as fans block their own team bus from leaving

Nov 9 - A Dutch second-tier match between hosts Vitesse Arnhem and De Graafschap was called off on Sunday after visiting supporters blocked their own team's bus from departing for the game.

De Graafschap had announced on Saturday that their fans had been barred from attending the match in Arnhem after supporters groups did not reach an agreement with authorities over a ticket allocation cut and other security measures.

Reports in Dutch media said De Graafschap fans gathered outside their stadium in Doetinchem early on Sunday and blocked the bus from leaving.

The Dutch Football Association said in a statement that the match would not go ahead on Sunday and that the matter would be referred to the disciplinary bodies.

"It is an unacceptable situation that the Vitesse - De Graafschap match cannot go ahead in this way. That supporters are making football impossible is completely intolerable," it said.

"In doing so, they harm their club, their team, the sport, and the thousands of supporters who do come for the football."

De Graafschap said they were shocked by the incident.

"We want to let the initial emotion subside and get a full picture of everything before we come with a further substantive response," the club added in a statement on social media.

Vitesse director Willem van der Linden said the cancellation was a "major disappointment".

"A wonderful Gelderland derby between two regional clubs, in a well-filled stadium, could not go ahead today," he wrote in a letter posted on the club's website.

"In the run-up to the match, Vitesse, in close cooperation with all parties involved, did everything possible to still get the match started." REUTERS