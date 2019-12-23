De Gea's bungle eases way for Watford's stunning win

LONDON • A howler from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea helped Premier League basement side Watford to a 2-0 victory, for their first home win of the season and maiden victory under new coach Nigel Pearson yesterday.

The Spain No. 1, who had conceded a soft goal in last week's 1-1 draw with Everton, allowed the weakest of shots from Ismaila Sarr through his hands in the 50th minute.

The Senegal winger then earned a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box.

Captain Troy Deeney made no mistake from the spot, sending de Gea the wrong way to double Watford's advantage in the 54th minute and it was a lead they did not relinquish at Vicarage Road.

United, who have failed to build on the momentum from their back-to-back wins over Tottenham and English champions Manchester City earlier this month, produced yet another limp display and failed to hit the target in the first half.

Paul Pogba made his first appearance since Sept 30, coming on in the second half. But his presence failed to lift the Red Devils, who were even worse than in the first half, barely managing to trouble former United goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Their fifth Premier League defeat of the season leaves them eighth in the standings on 25 points after 18 games, while Watford are still bottom but level with 19th-placed Norwich on 12 points.

According to the BBC, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have won only 36 per cent of their Premier League games - including just one of their last 17 such matches - in which they have had more possession than their opponents and Deeney claimed the upset had been coming.

He said: "We've been close for ages. It's massive for us and I am just happy the people here can go away and have a decent Christmas.

"We wanted a clean sheet, and the boys deserve it. Real pressure is watching my mum work three jobs for Christmas. These boys have been grafting for the three months I haven't been here (owing to injury).

"We don't take anything for granted, we have won just one game (but) the gaffer has been top drawer."

REUTERS