De Gea set to get record pay deal

LONDON • Manchester United are prepared to give David de Gea the largest basic pay package in English football history and are increasingly confident he will sign a long-term contract extension with the Premier League club.

While leading the search to appoint a new permanent manager and director of football, United's executive chairman Ed Woodward also regards tying de Gea down as a priority and is pressing ahead with attempts to conclude a deal.

Reports that de Gea is demanding £350,000 (S$612,000) a week to stay, only to be rebuffed, have raised eyebrows at Old Trafford, given that United would be likely to accept a wage at around that mark in recognition of the Spain No. 1's importance on the pitch.

It is thought United would consider a new five-year contract guaranteeing in excess of £90 million - exceeding the totals guaranteed in the contracts of other top earners such as Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, and United teammates Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils would see such rewards as appropriate for a goalkeeper who can claim to be the best in the world in his position and has been the club's Player of the Year in four of his past five seasons.

The signs are that de Gea wants to extend his eight-year stay at United and there is a feeling that only unrealistic agent demands would threaten the deal.

Woodward also hopes to finalise extensions for Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata in the coming weeks.

After already agreeing new deals for Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Scott McTominay this season, Woodward told investors in a conference call on Thursday: "We want to finish off the final few."

Appointing a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho and a new director of football are still scheduled for the end of the season.

United, however, first need to turn their attention to on-pitch matters, starting with today's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea.

While Solskjaer's men have injury worries up front with Martial and Jesse Lingard already ruled out, Sanchez may still have to make do with a place on the bench given his woeful form.

Having scored only five goals in 37 appearances since moving from Arsenal in January last year, he expressed his concerns over "losing his spark". The Chile forward told the BBC: "I would like to have brought more joy to the club. Yes, it worries me because I believe in my abilities as a player, I want to show it."

CHELSEA V MANCHESTER UNITED

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.25am