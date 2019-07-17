De Gea hangs tough but United upbeat on deal

LONDON • Manchester United are confident of persuading David de Gea to sign a new contract, but have been unsuccessful so far because of the goalkeeper's determination to drive a hard deal and establish himself among the highest earners in world football.

With the 28-year-old now in the final year of his contract, United have been trying for the last 18 months to persuade the Spain international to agree new terms and abandon thoughts of moving to another club.

The matter has been complicated by his advisers insisting their client receives a financial package that recognises he has been the club's Player of the Year in four out of the last six seasons.

De Gea's financial demands are said to be significantly higher than the widely reported numbers of £350,000 (S$590,240) a week, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful he can retain his No. 1.

"Hopefully, we can agree with David, as I've said a few times. I think that'll be up to David and the club to announce if that happens, if and when," he said, while insisting that the goalkeeper will remain committed even if his contract is not settled when the new season starts next month.

"You know, the day we start the league, I'm sure everyone who is here will give absolutely everything for Man United.

"We're going to have a strong team with players who want to give everything.

"There's always rumours, speculation about Man United players but, when the league starts, we batten the hatches down and we stick together as a team."

If everything goes according to plan and de Gea agrees to remain in Manchester, he will become the best-paid goalkeeper in the history of the sport.

That in itself is not a problem for United, but the club's position has been weakened by the publicity surrounding forward Alexis Sanchez's £400,000 weekly salary, giving de Gea's representatives the opportunity to argue that their man is more deserving of being in the club's highest wage bracket.

One player who is attracting the admiration of other clubs is striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Inter Milan are set to make an offer of £60 million plus bonuses this week, but the figure is still short of the £75 million United have demanded for the Belgian.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba's hopes of leaving United this summer are becoming remote, with the club receiving no bids for the France midfielder and the transfer window closing on Aug 8.

Solskjaer has already lost a midfielder in Ander Herrera, who joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, so if Pogba were to depart it would be difficult for the manager to have to replace a second midfielder in the 31/2 weeks left of the window.

Real Madrid would like to sign Pogba, but their valuation is markedly lower than United's. Real price him between £100 million and £120 million, with United wanting closer to £170 million.

United legend Bryan Robson has said that Pogba must focus on pre-season training until a decision is made on his future.

"There's a lot of speculation in the media about Paul. He's a top player," former United captain Robson, who spent 13 years at the club, told Sky Sports.

"You're a United player, you're contracted to them so you have to give everything for the club, the team and the fans.

"Get your head down, do your pre-season as well as you can - which, from what I've seen in the training sessions, he has done - and, if something happens or nothing happens, then you've got to get on with it."

