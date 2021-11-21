De Bruyne to miss Everton, PSG matches

LONDON • Kevin de Bruyne has been ruled out of Manchester City's English Premier League clash with Everton today and next week's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after testing positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated.

Ahead of the game at the Etihad, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Belgium midfielder would have to self-isolate for 10 days following his diagnosis during the recent international break.

"Kevin got positive from Covid. He will be 10 days isolated," Guardiola said. "Two days ago, he told me that he was positive. He is here (in Manchester).

"Forget about the fitness, the momentum, he has to recover well. The human being is more important than anything else."

It is the latest blow for de Bruyne - so often one of City's key players - with the 30-year-old struggling to reach peak form for Guardiola's side this season.

He was hauled off after an hour of City's defeat by Crystal Palace last month and started on the bench for the next game against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

His absence leaves City short on creative options, as Jack Grealish is also likely to miss out on Everton with the knock that forced him to withdraw from the England squad before last Monday's World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

Midfielder Phil Foden is also a doubt after he also suffered a leg problem on England duty.

On de Bruyne, Guardiola added: "He will come back as soon as possible. There is no concern about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. We have to help him.

"Right now, people are dying in this pandemic. He was vaccinated so is more protected and, hopefully, the symptoms will be minor."

Everton also have to contend with injuries, with Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Dominic-Calvert Lewin all unavailable.

After five games without a victory, pressure is building around Toffees boss Rafa Benitez but he is hoping their fortunes will improve once key players return to the fold.

"The team started (the season) really well," he said ahead of their trip to City. "We miss some players and we have some issues.

"Hopefully, these players coming back will give us a boost and we will have a stronger team for the rest of the first part of the season - and especially for the second part of the season."

After facing Everton, City, who are six points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, host PSG in a crucial fixture on Wednesday.

Guardiola's men are one point above second-placed PSG in Group A, with two games left as they look to seal a place in the last 16.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm