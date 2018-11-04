De Bruyne injury has a Silva lining

LONDON • Kevin de Bruyne's wretched luck with injury has given Bernardo Silva another chance to continue his superb start to the season in today's English Premier League visit of Southampton.

The playmaker hurt his other knee after the season opener, his two months' absence allowing Silva to showcase his talents.

This time, he is out for five to six weeks, or as many as seven games, after damaging left-knee ligaments in Thursday's League Cup win against Fulham in just his second start in five appearances.

Silva's form will soften the blow of having to do without de Bruyne for the Manchester derby next week for Pep Guardiola.

The coach will not rush the recovery of de Bruyne, arguably the team's best performer in last season's record-breaking title-winning campaign.

Guardiola said on Friday: "It's not about the derby; that's three points, like Southampton. The Manchester derby will not be a final, it's another game.

"When you come back, you cannot expect him to be the player we know he is in one day. He needs time to settle, take the pace, the rhythm, everything."

Silva has settled well in contrast to his debut season, when he had just 15 league starts.

He has been a major contributor to City's unbeaten domestic campaign, scoring three and forming a formidable partnership with David Silva and Fernandinho in midfield.

