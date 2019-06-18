Days numbered for PSG 'celebrity' stars

PARIS • The arrival of Neymar in the summer of 2017 was supposed to have ushered in an unprecedented glut of trophies, culminating in the ultimate prize - a maiden Champions League trophy for Paris Saint-Germain.

At €222 million (S$342 million), the signing of the world's most expensive footballer from Barcelona had been heralded as the passing of the torch - the moment that would catapult PSG, one of European football's nouveau riche, into the elite, making them among the favourites to win the coveted prize.

Things, however, have not exactly gone to plan.

Despite spending hundreds of millions of euros on a galaxy of stars, the French champions have not been able to shake off their underachieving tag, failing to get past the Champions League round of 16 for three straight seasons.

Last season, PSG suffered the ultimate ignominy, failing to lift multiple trophies except for the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 2013.

Part of their troubles can be attributed to Neymar.

While it is too simple to finger the Brazil forward as the reason behind their continued funk in Europe, he does have to take some of the blame after flattering to deceive at the Parc des Princes.



Neymar, on crutches, leaving a police station in Sao Paulo last Thursday after he was questioned for five hours concerning a rape allegation. The Brazilian has missed chunks of the past two seasons with injuries. PHOTO: REUTERS



LOSING PATIENCE It must be completely different, they will have to do more, work more. They are not here to please themselves and if they do not agree, the doors are open (to leave). NASSER AL-KHELAIFI , PSG president, in his warning to star players, including Neymar.

Neymar has been plagued by controversy since his move, missing significant chunks of the past two seasons with serious injuries.

He is ineligible for the club's first three group games in next season's Champions League after being banned by Uefa for a vulgar rant at the referee on his Instagram account following their last-16 defeat by Manchester United.

The 27-year-old is also suspended for PSG's curtain-raiser with Rennes on Aug 3 following his altercation with a fan in the aftermath of the French Cup final loss.

But most damning for Neymar has been the rape allegations levelled at him in the close season.

Najila Trindade claimed she was sexually assaulted by the star at a five-star hotel in Paris after meeting via social media last month.

Although he has categorically refuted the charges, Neymar remains under investigation, with Brazilian police questioning him for five hours last Thursday.

Perhaps that is why PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has had enough of the off-field drama and media circus that follows some of the club's marquee names, notably the former Nou Camp favourite.

In an interview that was published in France Football magazine, he laid down the law, warning that the Qatari owners were prepared to ship out underperforming players and he had no more tolerance for "celebrity behaviour".

In comments that were chiefly targeted at Neymar, the Qatari businessman said: "The players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before.

"It must be completely different, they will have to do more, work more. They are not here to please themselves and if they do not agree, the doors are open (to leave).

"I have realised that changes were essential, otherwise, we're going nowhere."

Al-Khelaifi's outburst comes just days after Leonardo replaced Portuguese Antero Henrique as the club's sporting director, with the former Brazil midfielder also insisting that no player should be above the "institution" of PSG.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE